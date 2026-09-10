Mudododo Magic: Chivayo Opens Wallet for Sugar Sugar

Businessman Wicknel Chivayo has rewarded rising musician Taruvinga Manjokota, popularly known as Sugar Sugar with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner and US$10 000 in fuel money after being impressed by the popularity of his hit song “Todya Mudododo.”

Chivayo announced the gift in a social media post saying the song had become a favourite in his household with his children regularly dancing to it.

The announcement was accompanied with a video where his two children were dancing to the hit song.

He said his son would sometimes wake him up early in the morning asking him to play the song.

“Watching this video of my kids dancing and enjoying ‘Todya Mudododo’ genuinely touched my heart,” Chivayo said.

“What makes it even more special is that my son sometimes wakes me up early in the morning saying, ‘Daddy, I miss playing the song… dododo… Daddy, please let’s play it!’”

Chivayo said the song demonstrated the power of creative art to bring people together across generations.

“When you compose a song that crosses generations to the extent that our little children know it, request it and dance to it, then surely that talent cannot simply be ignored,” he said.

The businessman said the music had also helped lift his mood during difficult days.

“Even when I am having a difficult day or I am not in the best of moods, the moment I play Todya Mudododo, everything changes. My mood immediately lifts, the energy comes back and suddenly I am ready to get into work mode,” he said.

As part of his gesture, Chivayo said Manjokota should collect a fully paid-for 2026 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 from Madzibaba Chipaga at Enterprise Car Sales.

He also promised the musician US$10,000 in cash for fuel.

Chivayo described the vehicle and cash as his way of thanking Manjokota for producing a song that had brought entertainment and happiness to his family.

“Well done, my brother. This is simply my way of saying thank you for composing a masterpiece that continues to entertain us and now even has our children dancing.

“Continue composing beautiful music, continue inspiring us and continue entertaining Zimbabweans for many more years.” said Chivayo



