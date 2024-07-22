South Africa Deports 176 Undocumented Zimbabweans

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo Province conducted a large-scale operation resulting in the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants.

The operation, which targeted the Marble Hall and Groblersdal areas under the Sekhukhune District, also led to the recovery of suspected stolen property.

In a statement spokesperson for the Limpopo Province Police, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, detailed the operation highlighting the collaborative effort behind the arrests.

“A joint operation executed by the South African Police Service in Limpopo province led to the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants and recovery of suspected stolen properties at Marble Hall and Groblersdal policing area under Sekhukhune District,” Ledwaba stated.

The operation commenced on the evening of Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Leeuwfontein and surrounding farms, continuing into the next day and concluding at around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024.

The primary objective, according to Ledwaba, was to “rid the area of illegal activities.”

The detainees included nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique, encompassing both adults and minors. Following their arrests, these individuals were promptly deported to their respective countries.

“The Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals comprising adult and minor children were immediately deported to their respective policing borders after their arrests,” Ledwaba confirmed.

In addition to the arrests, the operation saw the seizure of a white Toyota Hilux pickup truck loaded with oranges.

The vehicle, suspected to have been stolen, was found in the possession of two foreign nationals.

“During the arrests, police seized a white Toyota Hilux pickup truck loaded with oranges suspected to have been stolen and was in the possession of two foreign male nationals,” Ledwaba said.

