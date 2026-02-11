Young Journalists Power Zim’s Digital Media Boom

Young journalists are now at the heart of Zimbabwe’s digital media revolution, the Young Journalists Association of Zimbabwe (YOJA) has said calling for cheaper data, stronger connectivity and formal recognition of online media as part of the country’s mainstream press.

Speaking at a NetOne digital strategy breakfast with online publications, YOJA spokesperson Lovejoy Mutongwiza said the future of journalism is being written on mobile phones, laptops and social media platforms.

“For us, data is the newsroom. It is our camera, our editing suite, our archive and our broadcasting signal. When the internet is slow, expensive or unstable, our work simply stops.” he said

YOJA represents more than 430 young journalists working across rural, urban and peri-urban Zimbabwe.

Many of them now lead some of the country’s most influential digital platforms, including 263Chat, Southern Environment, Rory Media, Sports Brief, She Corresponds, Bhora Africa, NewsHub, Tigzozo Media, TechMag, Citizen’s Voice Network and Bustop TV.

“These are not side projects. They are real newsrooms, real brands and real employers of young people – built mostly on mobile data, passion and resilience,” Mutongwiza said

Zimbabwe’s online media space is also being shaped by independent digital creators. Mutongwiza cited the popularity of the DJ Ollah Podcast which has drawn huge audiences and set national conversations without being part of a traditional media house.

“This shows that when young creators are connected, they can reach millions and shape public debate. Supporting emerging media is therefore not optional – it is strategic,” he said.

Despite Zimbabwe’s rising internet penetration, Mutongwiza said meaningful access remained a major barrier for young journalists.

“You can have a signal on your phone and still be unable to upload a video, join a Zoom interview or live-stream a press conference. For us, low-quality and expensive internet is the same as no internet at all,” he said

He added that many reporters now rely on free Wi-Fi hotspots in cafés and shopping centres just to file stories.

While welcoming government investment in ICT infrastructure under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), Mutongwiza said young journalists must be protected and allowed to operate freely.

“We are not anti-government. We are pro-truth, pro-accountability and pro-Zimbabwe. Our job is to hold truth to power – sometimes in uncomfortable ways – but always in the national interest,” he said.

YOJA called for greater engagement between government and all forms of media including digital platforms and recognition that online journalism is now mainstream.

Mutongwiza described NetOne as a “natural partner” for young journalists, saying the company’s infrastructure could help them publish more, reach wider audiences and tell Zimbabwe’s development story in real time.

YOJA proposed the creation of NetOne Media Hubs across provinces, growth points and universities.

The hubs would provide high-speed internet, computers, editing software and professional workspaces for young reporters, while also serving as community information centres.

“A young journalist in Binga, Chiredzi or Chipinge should have the same digital power as one in Harare,” Mutongwiza said.

As cooperation between telecoms, government and media expands, Mutongwiza said support must never come at the cost of editorial freedom.

“A democratic society needs journalists who can report freely, praising progress and pointing out challenges. That is how trust is built.” Mutongwiza said.

He said young journalists are now among the country’s biggest content creators shaping conversations across X, TikTok, YouTube and digital newsrooms.

“NetOne has the infrastructure. Government has the vision. Young journalists have the stories. Together, we can build a more connected, informed and democratic Zimbabwe,” he said.