Mutapa Gold Deepens Alliance with Artisanal Miners in New Expansion Drive

State-owned mining firm Mutapa Gold Resources has extended its artisanal and small-scale mining partnership programme to Jena and Kitsiyatota mines, in a move the company says will boost gold production while bringing more miners into the formal economy.

The expansion builds on a model first introduced at Elvington Mine, where artisanal miners work in partnership with the company under a structured arrangement that provides legal access to mining areas, technical support and formal gold marketing channels.

In an interview, Mutapa Gold chief executive Patrick Shayawabaya said the company had changed its approach towards artisanal miners, viewing them as partners rather than competitors.

“We now see them as partners. The future of Zimbabwe’s gold sector lies in collaboration, not confrontation. By formalising artisanal and small-scale mining activities, we are creating a win-win situation for miners, communities and the nation,” said Shayawabaya.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to curb gold leakages and smuggling while increasing deliveries to official buyers.

Zimbabwe’s artisanal and small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant share of national gold output and employs hundreds of thousands of people, making it a critical pillar of the country’s mining industry.

Shayawabaya said the partnership model was proving that formalisation could improve productivity while promoting safer and more responsible mining practices.

“Our objective is to create an inclusive mining sector where artisanal miners can operate sustainably, safely and profitably while contributing to national gold production,” he said.

Under the programme, miners are expected to adhere to environmental, safety and operational standards while benefiting from access to mining claims and support services.

The company believes the expansion to Jena and Kitsiyatota will unlock additional production from areas that have historically been worked by informal miners, while ensuring that more gold enters official channels.

The expansion comes as Zimbabwe pursues ambitious targets to increase gold production and strengthen the mining sector’s contribution to economic growth.

Government has repeatedly identified the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining as a key strategy in combating mineral smuggling, improving safety standards and increasing revenue from the country’s mineral resources.