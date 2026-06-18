Togarepi Urges Parliament to Retain Dual Constitutional Wording on Security Services

ZANU-PF Chief Whip and Gutu South MP Pupurai Togarepi has proposed that Parliament retain two constitutional phrases governing the conduct of the country’s security services, arguing that they complement rather than contradict each other.

Speaking during the Committee Stage debate on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, Togarepi suggested that the law should require security services both to “uphold” the Constitution and to act “in accordance with” it.

He said incorporating both expressions would strengthen the provision without changing its original intent.

“Madam Chair, if I look at Section 207 and the upholding that we would want to change, I propose to the Minister that we can carry both and include the upholding and also in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

Togarepi pointed to Section 207(2) of the Constitution, which states that security services are subject to the authority of the Constitution, the President and Cabinet, while also being accountable to Parliament through oversight mechanisms.

He argued that retaining both phrases would provide greater clarity and preserve the spirit of the Constitution.

“After reading Section 207(2), the security services are subject to the authority of the Constitution, the President and the Cabinet and are subject to Parliamentary oversight. I think if the Minister accepts, we can use both of the statements,” he said.

The legislator added that, in his view, individuals and institutions that uphold the Constitution are inherently bound by its authority making the two formulations mutually reinforcing.