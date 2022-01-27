Net Closing In On Corrupt Mining Cartels- ZACC Warns

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says the high levels of corruption in the mining environmental sector will soon come to an end as the commission seeks to bring to book connected cartels.

Responding to questions from the media during the launch of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI21) by the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ), ZACC Deputy Commissioner, John Makamure said the commission is aware of underhand dealings happening, mainly in the mining sector and warned that they will swoop in on identified individuals.

“There are sectors which we have identified as highly prone to corruption especially in the area of natural resource governance.

“We have done a study on the mining sector and how it’s impacted by corruption and it’s very clear that the impact is very high. We don’t pay lip service to that sector and without divulging cases but we have many that are under investigation and we require the NPA to bring many cases forward so that these can be investigated,” Makamure said.

He said the commission is working closely with the NPA to look at dockets that will build strong cases against the targeted individuals.

He alleged that the slow conviction of reported cases, mainly those involving powerful figures is largely to do with them being thorough in their investigations which leads to a back and forth scenario with the NPA.

“So then the back and forth between NPA and ZAC is very normal because we are saying that a docket at the end of the day must lead to a conviction so we must make sure that we tie all the loose ends,” Makamure.

Rampant corruption in the mining sector in Zimbabwe has for years been threatening to erode the potential the sector has to contribute to economic recovery and drive socio-economic development.

Evidence of the resource curse is widespread environmental degradation, pollution of water systems, loss of livelihoods, forced evictions and relocations, drug shortages at rural hospitals and clinics, dilapidated school infrastructure, collapsed bridges and poor roads networks in areas where mining is taking place

Meanwhile, TIZ Director, Patrick Chikumbu says it is imperative for enforcement agencies to be independent so that there is good justice delivery and instil public confidence In the fight against the scourge.

“Public oversight and enforcement agencies such as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), the National Prosecuting Authority and the Auditor-General’s Office need to be independent, well-resourced and empowered to detect and sanction wrongdoing,” he said.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe and the courts should also be vigilant in preventing Executive overreach.”

Chikumbu urged the government to fully fulfil its pledges to national, regional and international frameworks.