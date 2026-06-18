Disability Umbrella Bodies Push for Greater Inclusion in 2027 National Budget

By Lloyd Mangoh

THE National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH) and the Federation of Organisations of Disabled Persons in Zimbabwe (FODPZ) have called on Government to strengthen disability-inclusive budgeting saying the forthcoming 2027 National Budget presents an opportunity to translate policy commitments into tangible benefits for persons with disabilities.

The two organisations recently submitted their recommendations to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion as part of consultations for the 2027 Budget Strategy Paper, outlining key priorities aimed at enhancing the socio-economic inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The submission follows consultations convened by the national umbrella bodies for persons with disabilities, which brought together representatives of organisations of persons with disabilities from across the country to identify priority areas requiring Government intervention.

The disability umbrella organisations argued that while Zimbabwe has established a strong legal and policy framework for disability inclusion through the Persons with Disabilities Act (2025), the National Disability Policy and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), greater effort is needed to ensure that these commitments are reflected in budget allocations and implementation.

They also welcomed Government’s commitment to establishing a Disability Budget Sub-Framework, first announced in the 2026 National Budget, describing it as a significant step towards mainstreaming disability inclusion in public finance management.

However, the umbrella bodies said the Mid-Term Review and preparations for the 2027 National Budget should focus on assessing progress made in implementing the commitment and addressing any gaps that may exist.

Among their recommendations, the apex disability organisations called for the operationalisation of the Disability Budget Sub-Framework through disability budget tagging, disaggregated expenditure reporting and participatory monitoring mechanisms across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

They said such measures would improve transparency, accountability and the effective tracking of public resources directed towards disability inclusion.

The representative bodies also urged Treasury to increase investment in inclusive education and skills development programmes to ensure that learners with disabilities are able to access quality education and acquire competencies required for meaningful participation in the economy.

On health, the organisations called for expanded access to rehabilitation services, assistive technologies and specialised healthcare services, noting that many persons with disabilities continue to face significant barriers in accessing essential support.

They further advocated for stronger disability-responsive social protection programmes to cushion vulnerable households from economic shocks and rising living costs.

The disability sector umbrella organisations also underscored the importance of promoting economic participation among persons with disabilities through the expansion of the Disability Empowerment Fund and enhanced support for entrepreneurship initiatives.

In addition, they called for improved reporting on disability inclusion within public procurement systems and public service recruitment processes to ensure that opportunities created by Government programmes are accessible to persons with disabilities.

According to the organisations, persons with disabilities constitute approximately 9,2 percent of Zimbabwe’s population and represent an important segment of the country’s human capital.

The disability advocacy bodies said persons with disabilities are not merely beneficiaries of social assistance but are taxpayers, workers, entrepreneurs and contributors to national development whose full participation can accelerate economic growth and social transformation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with Government, Parliament and development partners to ensure that disability inclusion commitments are translated into measurable, adequately funded and monitorable actions.

The submission comes as Treasury continues to gather stakeholder input ahead of the formulation of the 2027 National Budget, with expectations that the fiscal framework will support inclusive economic growth and advance the country’s Vision 2030 aspirations.