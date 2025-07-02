Nestlé Zimbabwe Expands CEREVITA Production to Meet Rising Demand

By Lloyd Takawira

Nestlé Zimbabwe has announced a significant increase in its CEREVITA production, as part of a broader effort to meet growing local and regional demand. This follows the company’s earlier commitment to invest US$7 million into local manufacturing, underscoring its ongoing support for Zimbabwean families and its strategic role in regional cereal production.

The expansion is aligned with Nestlé’s overarching goal to leverage food to improve the quality of life for current and future generations. This investment is already yielding tangible benefits, notably enhancing the availability of CEREVITA across the country and reinforcing Zimbabwe’s position as a key hub for cereal manufacturing in the region.

CEREVITA has long been a staple on Zimbabwean breakfast tables, renowned for its distinctive toasted flavour and aroma. The cereal is produced by gently toasting wholegrain cereals before breaking them into nutritious flakes. Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director for Nestlé’s East Africa and Greater Zambezi operations, commented: “Made using whole grains that retain the bran, germ, and endosperm, it is naturally rich in fibre, essential fats, antioxidants, magnesium, and carbohydrates, making it ideal for nourishing the whole family.”

The product is also fortified with GRAINSMART™, a specially formulated blend of iron, vitamins, and minerals that helps to support normal energy release in the body. CEREVITA not only provides a convenient breakfast option but also serves as a vital source of nutrition for both children and adults, ensuring a balanced and energising start to the day.

In Zimbabwe, CEREVITA is available in five variants: corn and wheat, corn and banana, corn, cocoa and malt, flakes with milk, and corn and sorghum. These are offered in two pack sizes: 500g sachets and 750g bag-in-box options.

“This investment is not just about improving production capabilities — it is about long-term nourishment, empowerment, and pride in a product that reflects our local taste, grains, and spirit,” stated Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region.

With the recent commissioning of the new Roller Drier 4, Nestlé has increased its production capacity by more than 35%, ensuring greater availability of CEREVITA while maintaining the company’s stringent standards for safety, quality, and consistency.

As part of its broader commitment to sustainable growth, Nestlé’s investment also strengthens local sourcing and inclusion through its Virtuous Circle model. The company currently partners with over 350 Zimbabwean suppliers and 18 local farmers. It also provides employment for 149 full-time staff and 268 casual workers, while training eight graduate trainees annually.

Further, this expansion contributes to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices such as energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction. These efforts not only benefit the local community but also align with Nestlé’s environmental stewardship initiatives.

CEREVITA’s increasing popularity has extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, with the product now available in markets such as Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique. As a result, Nestlé Zimbabwe is strengthening its position as a leader in regional breakfast cereal production.

With over 60 years of serving Zimbabwean families, Nestlé continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving nutrition, health, and wellness through products like CEREVITA, ensuring the well-being of future generations.