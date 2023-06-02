Nestlé Zimbabwe Supports Cyclone Freddy Victims in Malawi with Donations

In a display of compassion and dedication to alleviating suffering, Nestlé Zimbabwe has made a generous donation of various food items to assist the people of Malawi who were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The donation, amounting to over US$27,000, was presented today in Harare and includes ready-to-use food such as popular cereals with milk, sour porridge, and noodles.

The contribution will be channeled through the Malawi Red Cross Society, which will ensure its distribution to the communities in need.

Ms. Tavia Matikiti, the representative from Nestlé Zimbabwe, expressed her honor in being able to provide aid to those affected by such a significant calamity, which has profoundly impacted many lives.

“We believe that the donated food will play a critical role in helping the affected communities meet some of their food needs,” Matikiti said

During the handover ceremony at the offices of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Harare, Major General Elias Mpaso, the Malawi Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, commended Nestlé Zimbabwe for their donation and expressed gratitude for the extensive support extended to Malawians affected by the floods.

Major General Mpaso specifically acknowledged the prompt assistance provided by the Red Cross Movement when the disaster struck in March this year.

“The Red Cross in Malawi were the first humanitarian organization to respond when the floods struck. They have been with us throughout the emergency and now recovery phases. Your assistance is so timely because people need more food, shelter, among many other necessities, and this donation will go a long way in mitigating the impact of the disaster. We are overwhelmed. Thank you for hearing our cry,” he said

The Head of Country Cluster Delegation for Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi at IFRC, John Antony Roche expressed gratitude for the longstanding partnership with Nestlé.

“We are very happy with this initiative to support Malawi, which has endured numerous hardships worsened by the floods and cholera outbreak. While the growing humanitarian needs outweigh the available resources, we are grateful to our partners who have been extremely helpful, and we are pleased to continue collaborating in our shared commitment to serving humanity,” Roche said

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS), secretary general Elias Hwenga encouraged the Zimbabwean community to demonstrate their support for their Malawian counterparts affected by the tragedy, embodying the spirit of Ubuntu by providing financial and material aid to alleviate the impact of the floods.

“Helping the next person is not about having much but having the heart to help. Whatever small contributions that Zimbabweans give towards supporting Malawians affected by floods will collectively make a big difference in the lives of those in need.” said Hwenga

Tropical Storm Freddy, which struck Southern Africa for the second time in a month, resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 225 people in Malawi.

The storm caused extensive damage to houses, public infrastructure, and agricultural lands in various regions of Malawi.

The disaster has left many people homeless, with 193 still missing, 1,033 injured, and approximately 330,759 people (66,152 households) affected.

Additionally, 133,153 people (26,631 households) have been displaced and are seeking refuge in 239 camps, evacuation centers, and with host families. Urgent food and livelihoods support is required for at least 88,000

