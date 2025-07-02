Police Arrest Dozen in Car Robbery Crackdown

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 12 suspects linked to a series of car thefts and violent robberies that have rocked Harare and surrounding suburbs in recent weeks.

The suspects aged between 24 and 48 were rounded up during a targeted operation aimed at dismantling organised motor vehicle theft syndicates operating in the capital and satellite towns.

The arrested individuals include: Edwin Kudyarawanza (24), Ackenarton Mvere (32), Solomon Nyashanu (48), Farai Sandura (37), Simbarashe Kariwo (38), Billy Willard Maseve (40), Tinashe Ndaonesa (35), Richard Muchena (44), Wiseman July (43), Macdonald Bopoto (37), Zenzo Churu (39) and Bride Mudyanadzo (34).

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests in a statement praising the operation’s success in curbing a worrying surge in vehicle-related crimes.

“As a result, 12 suspects who were involved in nine cases of theft of motor vehicle and robbery were arrested from 10th to 24th June 2025,” said Nyathi.

Among those arrested was Edwin Kudyarawanza apprehended on June 10 in connection with the theft of an Isuzu Rodeo and US$40 following a drinking spree at Monkey Shoulder Night Club in Seke, Chitungwiza.

“Edwin Kudyarawanza (24) stole an Isuzu Redeo and US$40.00 during a beer drinking spree at Monkey Shoulder Night Club, Seke, Chitungwiza on 30th May 2025,” Nyathi said.

Another high-profile arrest involved Farai Sandura, Simbarashe Kariwo, Billy Dillard Maseve, and Tinashe Ndaonesa, who allegedly robbed a man of his Nissan Sylphy after he offered them a lift from Harare’s Central Business District to Chitungwiza.

“Farai Sandura (37), Simbarashe Kariwo (38), Billy Dillard Maseve (40) and Tinashe Ndaonesa (35) were arrested after robbing a complainant of his Nissan Sulphy in Chitungwiza on 29th May 2025,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning to the public, urging motorists to take extra precautions.

“Motorists are urged to properly secure their vehicles at car parks whether at home, Central Business District or night clubs, shopping centres and other relevant places. Above all, drivers should not offer lifts to strangers in order to curb robbery cases involving vehicles,” he said.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over urban crime and follow repeated warnings by law enforcement about the dangers of carjackings and vehicle-assisted robberies.