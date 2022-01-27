Windfall For Mwonzora’s MDC-T Ahead of By-Elections

Opposition MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora’s party got a shot in the arm ahead of the March 26 by-elections after his formation was feted with a ZWL$149 million windfall through the political parties finance quota.

In an Extraordinary Government Gazette published Tuesday, Mwonzora was given a golden handshake which will see the party’s bank account credited with $149 850 000,00 courtesy of the Political Finance Act (Chapter 2:11).

On the other hand, the ruling Zanu PF by virtue of having garnered more votes in the 2018 elections, will receive $350 150 000 from Treasury.

“IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act /Chapter 2:111, that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2022, and ending 31st December, 2022, is five hundred million Zimbabwean dollars.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(2) of the Act as follows: (a) three hundred and fifty million, one hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$350 150 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), which received 70.03% of the total votes carted; and

“(b) one hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$149 850 000, 00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which received 29.97% of the total votes casted.” read the notice.

Mwonzora’s formation will receive the funds after defeating Nelson Chamisa’s camp in the battle for control of MDC-T and Alliance prompting the latter to form his new party in an announcement made earlier this week.

Government promulgated Political Parties Finance Act to curb political parties from depending on funding from foreign governments and organisations as part of an alleged operations to achieve regime change in the country.

According to the Act, each political party whose candidates received at least 5% of the total number of votes cast in the most recent general election shall be entitled to the same proportion of the total moneys appropriated as the total number of votes cast for its candidates in the election bears to the total number of votes cast for all its candidates in that election.