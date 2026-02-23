Theft of Carbons at Botha Gold Mine Occurs Despite Existing High Court Order

An incident involving the theft of carbons occurred today at Botha Gold Mine at approximately 12 noon raising serious concerns given that the matter unfolds against the backdrop of an existing High Court order in favour of Botha Gold Mine, governing the dispute surrounding the mine.

The following individuals have been named in connection with the incident:Possum Tendayi Mapuranga, Wilbert Muringani (Wils), Leeroy Kambasha, Peter Kambasha, Elias Kambasha, Emmanuel Chiutsi (Manex), Mike Shumba, Godwell Karedza, Joe Mupfupi (ZANU-PF Provincial Secretary for Information & Publicity), Marvellous Nyaunyanga (ZANU-PF Provincial Youth Affairs Secretary) and Francisco Tumozo

According to preliminary reports, the group, allegedly led by Possum Tendayi Mapuranga gained unauthorised access to restricted carbon room areas and removed carbons from the premises.

Security personnel on duty responded to the intrusion and activated established reporting and escalation procedures.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit subsequently attended the scene following notification of the incident.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the individuals reportedly fled and were deterred from making any further attempts to remove additional material.

Police investigations are currently underway.

This development is particularly concerning as it occurred notwithstanding a High Court order issued in relation to the ongoing dispute between Botha Gold Mine and Freda Rebecca Gold Mine. Stakeholders have noted that any unilateral or forceful actions in the presence of an active court directive raise significant legal and governance questions.

It is further alleged that the individuals claimed to be acting on behalf of Freda Rebecca Gold Mine. These assertions are now expected to form part of the police inquiry as authorities establish the full context and motivations behind the incident.

Stakeholders have noted that this latest incident adds to existing tensions linked to the unresolved conflict between the two entities. While the matter remains subject to legal and administrative processes, actions of this nature risk escalating an already sensitive situation.

Of particular concern is the reported involvement of Mr. Mapuranga, who has previously been implicated in two other incidents of a similar nature. Observers indicate that this recurring pattern will likely form part of the police’s broader investigative considerations.

Botha Gold Mine management has reiterated its commitment to resolving all disputes strictly within the framework of the law and in accordance with court processes. The mine has also confirmed that operational normalcy has been restored and that additional precautionary security measures have been implemented.

Mining operations continue as usual.

Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.