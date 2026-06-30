NetOne Backs 500km Walkathon to Tackle Zimbabwe’s Drug Crisis

A 23-day walk from Zimbabwe’s southern border to the capital is drawing attention to the country’s growing drug and substance abuse crisis with organisers hoping every kilometre covered will encourage more young people to choose recovery over addiction.

The campaign, dubbed “Together We Rise, United We Heal,” began in Beitbridge on 27 June and is expected to end in Harare on 19 July after participants complete a journey of more than 500km.

The initiative is a partnership between state-owned mobile network operator NetOne and Heal Us Zimbabwe, a community organisation founded by a former drug addict.

Organisers say the walkathon is designed to raise awareness, encourage rehabilitation and promote community involvement in tackling substance abuse.

The campaign comes amid growing concern over drug use among young Zimbabweans which organisers say has risen sharply in recent years prompting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare drug and substance abuse a national emergency.

Speaking ahead of the launch in Beitbridge, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Eng. Raphael Mushanawani said the campaign reflected the need for collective action.

“We are running towards a future where our youth reject substance abuse.

“As NetOne, we are honoured to play a central role in this revolution. But we cannot do it alone. Heal Us Zimbabwe brings the lived experience, the frontline truth, and the human face of recovery. That is why this partnership matters.” said Mushanawani

Heal Us Zimbabwe founder Columbus Tapiwa Mushore, himself a recovering addict said his organisation was committed to helping young people escape addiction by sharing experiences and creating opportunities for rehabilitation.

The partnership combines NetOne’s nationwide communications network with Heal Us Zimbabwe’s grassroots outreach allowing anti-drug messages to reach communities both online and through face-to-face engagements.

Mushanawani said the collaboration was about more than technology.

“NetOne believes that connectivity is not only about technology but also about connecting people to opportunities, hope and a better future. Heal Us Zimbabwe connects us to the ground reality.

“They tell us what works, what hurts, and what gives young people a reason to choose life. Our job is to amplify that voice across our entire network—voice, data, mobile money, and internet services.” he said.

Along the route, the walkathon has become a mobile awareness campaign, stopping in schools, community halls and youth centres where participants hold discussions on addiction, recovery and mental health.

Former addicts are sharing personal testimonies while counsellors engage young people and families seeking support, turning each stop into an opportunity for education and rehabilitation.

Mushanawani said technology also had an important role to play in supporting recovery.

“The same technology that distracts can also rehabilitate and educate—and NetOne is determined to be part of that solution.

“Heal Us Zimbabwe shows us where the need is greatest. Together, we are turning connectivity into a lifeline.” he said

Organisers say the initiative is also providing vulnerable young people with access to digital counselling and rehabilitation support, while aligning the campaign with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

“A productive, healthy youth population is critical if Zimbabwe is to achieve its economic targets. This partnership is not just about saving lives today—it is about securing the nation’s future.” Mushanawani said

Now on the fourth day of the journey, participants say the march has become a symbol of hope as communities along the route continue to offer water, encouragement and support.

Organisers say the response has reinforced one of the campaign’s central messages—that recovery, like the walk itself, is not a journey anyone should have to make alone.

The campaign will conclude in Harare on 19 July with a final appeal to young Zimbabweans to reject drugs and seek help, carrying its message throughout the country: “Your future is in your hands. Say No to Drugs. Say Yes to Life.”