NetOne Withdraws Sponsorship From Honde Valley Marathon

Telecommunications company NetOne has withdrawn from the Honde Valley Marathon, ending its partnership with event organiser Albun Fitness.

In a statement, NetOne said the decision was driven by a review of its strategic priorities and its focus on partnerships and engagements that directly support its business objectives and broader contribution to national development.

The company said it appreciated its relationship with Albun Fitness and the engagements established through the Honde Valley Marathon during the period of its association with the event.

NetOne Public Relations Manager, Enerst Magadzire, said the company would continue to maintain constructive relationships with its stakeholders while directing its partnerships towards initiatives that deliver meaningful value.

“We appreciate the relationship established with Albun Fitness through the Honde Valley Marathon and the engagements that have taken place over the course of our association,” Magadzire said.

“As NetOne continues to pursue its strategic priorities, we remain focused on engagements that create meaningful value for the business, our stakeholders and national development,” he added.

The Honde Valley Marathon has become a notable sporting event in eastern Zimbabwe, bringing together athletes and fitness enthusiasts while promoting the scenic Honde Valley area.

NetOne, however, said its withdrawal from the marathon should be viewed within the context of its broader strategy rather than as a breakdown in stakeholder relations.

The company said it remained committed to maintaining positive and constructive relationships with stakeholders and would continue assessing partnerships based on their alignment with its strategic priorities and business objectives.

“NetOne remains committed to maintaining positive and constructive stakeholder relationships and will continue to focus its partnerships and engagements on initiatives that align with its strategic priorities, business objectives and broader contribution to national development,” the company said.