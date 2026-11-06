A Cleaner Zimbabwe: Laying the Foundation for a World-Class Tourism Destination

Zimbabwe’s ambition to position itself among the world’s leading tourist destinations must be supported by more than its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and iconic attractions. A clean, attractive and well-maintained environment is equally essential in shaping the country’s tourism appeal and the experiences of visitors.

As the country continues to strengthen its tourism proposition, environmental cleanliness must become an integral part of its national identity. From cities and towns to rural communities and tourism hotspots, the state of the environment contributes significantly to how Zimbabwe is perceived by international visitors and its own citizens.

The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, continues to champion environmental cleanliness and responsible waste management through her role as Environment Patron.

Her advocacy reinforces the importance of collective responsibility in building cleaner, healthier and more attractive communities, complementing the country’s broader development and tourism aspirations.

In support of the national cleanliness agenda championed by His Excellency, President Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, NetOne is widening its participation in the monthly National Clean-Up Campaign, with a November programme covering communities across Zimbabwe and a broader commitment to extend environmental action to all provinces, leaving no one and no place behind.

The mobile network operator’s planned activities this month include Chinhoyi, Bindura, Harare CBD, Chitungwiza, Harare North, Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Mutare and Masvingo. The programme builds on the organisation’s participation throughout the year and reflects its commitment to supporting national efforts towards a cleaner and healthier environment.

Dr Mai Mnangagwa, through her environmental advocacy and participation in community-based initiatives, has consistently encouraged Zimbabweans to embrace cleanliness as a daily responsibility rather than an activity reserved for the first Friday of every month.

This message carries particular significance for the tourism sector, where the cleanliness of public spaces, roads, cities and surrounding communities contributes to the overall visitor experience. A destination’s attractiveness is not defined by its tourist attractions alone, but also by the condition of the environment visitors encounter along the way.

In Harare’s central business district, NetOne will participate alongside the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, other sector players, the City of Harare and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA). The exercise brings public institutions and businesses together in a shared effort to improve the surroundings in which people work, trade and travel.

The company’s ambition to extend participation to every province is intended to broaden community involvement rather than concentrate environmental activities in the capital. The November locations represent part of that wider commitment, with the ultimate objective of strengthening environmental action across the country.

NetOne Public Relations Manager, Mr Ernest Magadzire, has previously underscored the organisation’s broader national development responsibility, noting that its contribution extends beyond digital connectivity.

“As NetOne marks 30 years of connecting Zimbabwe, the organisation remains committed to ensuring that its contribution to national development extends beyond digital connectivity.”

He made the remarks in a previously published account of the company’s community activities, linking its telecommunications mandate with a broader commitment to corporate citizenship.

In Bulawayo, churches operating under the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations have invited NetOne’s regional leadership to the first anniversary of their clean-up drive on Friday, November 6.

The proposed concluding meeting at the City Hall Car Park, from 10am to 10.30am, will include corporate-sector remarks from NetOne alongside contributions from environmental and local government stakeholders.

As Zimbabwe works towards strengthening its position as a competitive global tourism destination, maintaining clean surroundings must become a shared national commitment. Every clean street, well-maintained public space and responsibly managed community contributes to the country’s image and reinforces the message that Zimbabwe is ready to welcome the world.

For NetOne, supporting the First Lady’s environmental advocacy and Government’s cleanliness agenda is part of translating national aspirations into practical community action. Ultimately, a cleaner Zimbabwe is not only a healthier place to live and work, but also a more attractive destination to visit, explore and invest in.