New Book Explores Faith, Purpose and Leadership in Life’s Hardest Moments

A newly launched book by local author and life coach Victory T. Chakanyuka is drawing attention for its introspective look at purpose, resilience and faith-driven leadership.

Man’s Creation and His Purpose unveiled a few weeks ago traces Chakanyuka’s personal journey from a childhood shaped by hardship to a life centred on discovering meaning and serving others.

A librarian by profession and a life and leadership coach by passion, Chakanyuka blends lived experience with spiritual reflection to explore how individuals can rise above adversity and find their place in the world.

Chakanyuka says the book was inspired by a series of life-defining events particularly the death of his father in 2009 a moment he describes as the catalyst for his quest to understand life, faith and personal purpose.

Growing up in difficult circumstances, he began searching for answers in scripture, leadership philosophy and the everyday struggles that mould character.

“I wanted to write something that speaks to anyone who has ever questioned why they are here. My hope is that readers find clarity about their own purpose and the courage to walk in it,” he said

The book weaves together themes of resilience, self-discovery and the kind of leadership rooted not in authority but in service.

It highlights how individuals can build character, nurture self-belief and persevere through challenges by aligning themselves with what Chakanyuka calls God’s intended purpose for their lives.

Central to the narrative is the argument that true leadership begins with understanding oneself and recognising the interconnectedness of people and communities.

The author stresses compassion, responsibility and the need to make decisions that advance both personal and collective well-being.

Scripture plays a guiding role throughout the book offering what Chakanyuka describes as illumination for the path ahead and helping readers reflect on how faith informs everyday living.

He suggests that embracing a God-given purpose led to fulfilment, prosperity and inner peace.

Man’s Creation and His Purpose add to a growing body of local literature encouraging reflective living and value-based leadership, particularly among young people seeking direction in uncertain times.

Chakanyuka says he hopes the book will serve as a companion for anyone navigating life’s questions.

“If even one reader discovers their purpose and begins to walk confidently in it, then this work would have served its mission.” he said.