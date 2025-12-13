Ngadziore Scores Big: New ZIFA Chair Kicks Off with Vision for Inclusive Football

In a landslide victory Councillor Denford Ngadziore has been elected as the new ZIFA Northern Region Area Zones Chairperson taking the reins from Moses Chikoti, who served for a remarkable 25 years.

The election, held at the Harare International Conference Centre saw Ngadziore emerge triumphant among four candidates.

With a clear mandate, Ngadziore is set to oversee 400 football clubs competing in the Northern Region Area Zones League covering areas such as Greater Harare, Mvurwi, Guruve, Norton and Lions Den.

The new Chairperson has wasted no time in unveiling his vision prioritising talent identification from grassroots levels and a comprehensive review of area football pitches to drive sporting development.

Ngadziore is also committed to promoting inclusivity particularly for people living with disabilities and supporting the establishment of infrastructure that caters to their needs.

“I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence in football, while ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate, regardless of their abilities,” he said in a statement.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has welcomed Ngadziore’s election expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for the sport.

As the new Chairperson settles into his role, the stage is set for a new era of football development in the Northern Region.