Respect the Constitution Councillor Warns Leaders

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Harare’s Ward 16 Councilor Denford Ngadziore has pledged to respect constitutional term limits, stating that his mandate will come to an end in 2028 and must be honored.

Speaking to residents over the weekend, Ngadziore said that leadership is bound by law and it does not last forever.

“l was elected to be a councilor for ward 16 but our election has a timeframe. The timeframe should be respected,” he said.

He added that leaders must be held accountable if they attempt to overstay in power.

“When 2028 arrives if you see Councilor Ngadziore stammering or acting as if his numb on the mouth, acting as if he has lost his senses, make sure l don’t find peace in this community,” he said.

He highlighted that leadership is a responsibility and should be accounted for.

“We are supposed to be accountable to the people,” Ngadziore said.

The councilor said Zimbabwe follows some electoral standards set by Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“The current rules that we are using as a nation, some of them are SADC guidelines on elections, where Zimbabwe is a signatory,” he said.

Ngadziore said early elections after independence were widely accepted as credible but later ones have often been disputed.

“Soon after independence, isn’t we had about three or four elections? That we say they were free and fair. The rest were disputed elections,” he said.

He added that most elections were rather violent and contested for.

“In 2018 we had a challenge with elections, people died, people were shot. Election was contested. In 2023 the same happened,” he said.

He further criticized parliamentary practices that he believes undermine democracy.

“You don’t first remove MPs in the parliament that were voted for then you put yours then you say let’s make laws, there is no such thing,” he said.