ZIFA Breaks Silence on Munetsi Omission as Warriors Head to AFCON

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has insisted that the exclusion of Marshall Munetsi from the Warriors squad for the Africa Cup of Nations was dictated by medical advice and international football regulations, dismissing claims of administrative or technical bias.

In a statement, ZIFA said the decision was taken purely on medical, procedural and regulatory grounds in line with CAF competition rules and the FIFA Club Protection Programme.

“Player health and welfare remain ZIFA’s overriding priority,” the association said adding that formal medical information supplied by Munetsi’s club confirmed the midfielder was managing an injury at the time the final squad was being submitted.

ZIFA said it had maintained official, continuous and fully documented communication with the player’s club regarding his fitness and availability while the Warriors’ head coach also kept Munetsi directly informed throughout the process.

Despite Munetsi’s willingness to represent Zimbabwe while injured, ZIFA said it could not proceed without written club consent and a liability waiver document required under FIFA rules when an injured professional player is released for international duty.

“In the absence of these clearances, ZIFA could not lawfully, responsibly or ethically include Mr Marshall Munetsi in the final squad,” the association said noting that the mandatory documentation had not been received by the CAF submission deadline.

ZIFA said selecting the player without the necessary medical and insurance cover would have exposed both the association and the club to uninsured risk and regulatory non-compliance.

“As a result, the head coach had no alternative but to proceed with players who were fully fit, medically cleared, insured and procedurally eligible,” ZIFA said.

The association praised Munetsi’s long-standing contribution to the national team, describing him as a valued leader who has consistently represented Zimbabwe with distinction and pride.

ZIFA also moved to defend its secretariat, stressing that administrative officials do not influence technical team selection. It condemned what it called hate mail, threats and personal attacks directed at officials on social media warning that such behaviour would be reported to law enforcement agencies.

ZIFA reiterated its call for unity ahead of the tournament urging supporters to rally behind the Warriors as they represent Zimbabwe at AFCON in Morocco.