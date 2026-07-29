ZIMRA Officer, Two Agents Held Over Clothing Smuggling

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) revenue officer and two clearing agents over the alleged smuggling of 140 bales of clothing weighing 30 tonnes into Zimbabwe from Tanzania.

In a statement, ZACC said Emmanuel Munyaradzi Charimari, a ZIMRA Revenue Officer stationed at the Chirundu One Stop Border Post is facing a charge of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer while clearing agents Basil Tawanda Gayihayi and Takudzwa Hamilton Nyikadzino have been charged with fraud.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirms the arrest of a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Revenue Officer and two clearing agents in connection with the smuggling from Tanzania, 140 bales of clothes weighing 30-tonnes,” ZACC said.

According to the anti-graft body, the alleged offences occurred on 14 July 2026 when Charimari was on duty at the southbound gate of the Chirundu Border Post.

ZACC alleges that he unlawfully facilitated the entry of a truck carrying the smuggled consignment by bypassing mandatory customs clearance procedures.

“Allegations against Charimari are that on 14 July 2026, while on duty manning the Southbound gate, he unlawfully facilitated the entry of a truck carrying smuggled goods into Zimbabwe without following standard procedures,” the commission said.

The truck was intercepted by ZACC investigators in Chitungwiza the following day.

Investigations allegedly established that Charimari as the final clearance officer, failed to carry out mandatory checks, including verifying clearance documents, inspecting the consignment on the ASYCUDA customs system and recording the vehicle’s details in the prescribed registers.

ZACC said the smuggling operation was allegedly orchestrated by Gayihayi and Nyikadzino who were acting in connivance with another suspect, Ishmael Gezani who remains at large.

The commission alleges that after the consignment had been cleared on the Zambian side of the border, Gayihayi created fraudulent customs documents falsely declaring the cargo as 50 drums of honey weighing 22 000 kilogrammes destined for South Africa.

ZACC further alleges that Nyikadzino presented the forged documents to ZIMRA officials enabling the truck to enter Zimbabwe without payment of the required customs duty.

“After the consignment was cleared on the Zambian side, Gayihayi allegedly created a fake set of clearing documents falsely declaring the 30-tonne cargo as 50 drums of honey weighing 22 000 kilogrammes in transit to South Africa,” ZACC said.

The three accused were arrested at the Chirundu One Stop Border Post on 27 July 2026 before appearing at the Kariba Magistrates’ Court.

They were each granted US$200 bail and remanded out of custody pending further proceedings.