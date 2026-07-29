MP Hails BRICS Bank Entry and London Flights as Boost for Zimbabwe’s Economy

By Munashe Chokodza

A ruling party legislator has described Zimbabwe’s admission into the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), the return of direct flights between Harare and London, and lower international airfares as major milestones that could strengthen the country’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Chivi Central MP Exevia Maoneke said the developments reflected Zimbabwe’s growing engagement with international markets and would support investment, trade and infrastructure development.

Maoneke said Zimbabwe’s entry into the BRICS New Development Bank would provide the country with an alternative source of development financing for key infrastructure projects.

“Zimbabwe’s entry into the BRICS New Development Bank is a major milestone that will unlock access to development financing for critical infrastructure projects without the restrictive conditions often associated with traditional Western financial institutions,” said Maoneke.

He said access to the bank’s financing would help fund strategic sectors, including energy, roads and rail infrastructure, which are critical to improving transport networks and stimulating economic activity.

The legislator also welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Harare and London after a 16-year suspension, saying the development had increased competition among airlines and contributed to lower airfares for travellers.

“Reconnecting Zimbabwe directly to the United Kingdom, one of the world’s leading financial centres, would simplify trade, improve connectivity and reinforce the country’s ‘Open for Business’ policy,” said Maoneke.

He said improved air connectivity would make it easier for investors, businesspeople and tourists to travel to and from Zimbabwe, strengthening commercial ties with one of the country’s key international markets.

Maoneke also commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for removing what he described as duplicative and unnecessary road access fees in the transport sector, saying the measure would lower the cost of doing business for motorists and transport operators.

According to the MP, reducing regulatory costs and improving transport infrastructure are essential steps towards creating a more competitive business environment and attracting investment.

He urged Parliament to continue supporting policies that promote the liberalisation of Zimbabwe’s aviation sector and deepen partnerships with international institutions.

Maoneke said such initiatives would enhance the country’s competitiveness, improve access to development finance and position Zimbabwe to take advantage of emerging opportunities in regional and global markets.