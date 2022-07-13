Nox Vows To Fight For Marriage

South Africa-based Urban Grooves musician, Enock “Nox” Guni has sworn that his estranged partner, Tallyn Ndudzo will remain his wife until death does them apart.

Nox and Ndudzo are currently embroiled in a messy breakup that has seen the latter exposing the musician’s dirty laundry to the public.

Though the helplessly in love Ndinonyara singer continues to hold on to the beautiful past times they shared, messages from Ndudzo suggest she is done with the crooner.

Ndudzo has been unrelenting in firing salvo at the musician revealing that she invested a lot to help him maintain a superstar status, only to be repaid with sexually transmitted diseases (STD) from his infidelity shenanigans.

In more recent social media posts, Ndudzo has been parading herself as single, which Nox is protesting.

“Haufe wakaita single (you will never be single), true love never end baba. Claim what’s your(sic),” protested Nox responding to Ndudzo who had shared on social that her glow is different ever since she became single.

In an interview with a local publication, Nox has since denied allegations that he infected his United Kingdom-based partner with an STD.

