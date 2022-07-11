Wife Confirms Parting Ways With Nox Guni

South Africa based Urban Grooves musician, Enock “Nox” Guni’s wife Tallyn Ndudzo has confirmed that her marriage to the singer has reached its waterloo.

Ndudzo who has been firing subliminal shots at Guni confirmed the development in a live Facebook broadcast on Sunday.

Since last week, Ndudzo claimed she financially invested in the musician to help him maintain a superstar status, only to be repaid with a cheating Guni who would often infect her with sexually transmitted diseases from his infidelity shenanigans.

In a three-hour-long Facebook live broadcast, Ndudzo gave her followers a sneak peak into her tumultuous marriage revealing that she once toyed with suicide thoughts during the union.

“…Why would I die? Why would I kill myself to make you happy? My happiness is very important my guy. At first, I thought maybe (it would work), (but),unoshinga kusvika rinhi…”

She went on to reveal that the couple’s differences are beyond reconciliation.

Last month, Ndudzo changed her social media accounts from Tallyn Guni/Amai Guni in a move that raised eyebrows among her followers.

Meanwhile, Nox’s lover before Ndudzo snatched him, Paidamoyo Zvirikuzhe or Amai Gamu as she is popularly known fired an indirect salvo at the United Kingdom based socialite indicating that she had always known the union would not last because of the singer’s personality.

Nox is yet to comment on the matter but has been making suggestive posts on social media.

