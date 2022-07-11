Another Gig For Stranded DJ Tira

Multi-award-winning South African disk jockey, DJ Tira is set to perform in Kadoma on Friday as he seeks to maximize on his unintended and prolonged stay in Zimbabwe.

DJ Tira, real name Mthokozisi Khathi lost his passport when he visited the country for a performance in Gwanda over the weekend. He has since posted his appeal for lost passport on Facebook.

However, as he waits for the South African embassy to process necessary documents to allow his travel back home, Tira has bagged a gig at Kadoma’s Odyssey Hotel.

The show, dubbed Stay With Me, is named after Tira’s hit single together with urban grooves crooner Enock “Nox” Guni who will be a supporting act together with Tyfah Guni.

Confirming the gig, Nox took to social media to announce that he will perform alongside the popular South African DJ.

“Ladies and gentlemen. STAY WITH ME [ZIM TOUR] Alongside my brothers Dj Tira aka Malume, Makoya Bearings and my most loyal comrade Tyfah Guni in Kadoma at Odyssey Hotel this Friday. This will mark the beginning of gear 2 as we get ready for my album launch on the 10th of September. If you are in and around KADOMA, let’s do this. We may review entrance fees downwards anytime from now coz it’s winter.”

