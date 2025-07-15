Nyanga Man Arrested for Stealing Brother’s Cattle to Pay Sangoma for ‘Goblin Debt’

By Shalom Shawurwa

A 61-year-old man from Nyanga has been arrested on charges of stock theft after allegedly stealing seven head of cattle belonging to his younger brother in an unusual attempt to settle a spiritual debt left behind by their late mother.

Oliver Sedze is accused of selling the cattle valued at US$4,000to repay a controversial traditional healer said to offer wealth-enhancing services using goblins.

The debt, police say, was linked to Sedze’s late mother, Anna who had allegedly engaged the services of the healer before her death.

The livestock were part of a herd of 22 being looked after by David Goba (33) on behalf of their rightful owner Weston Sedze who resides in Harare.

Upon discovering the theft, Weston filed a report with local police.

“Accused person was said to be raising money to settle a debt which was left by his mother to the traditional healer known as Sithole,” confirmed Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka the acting provincial spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Manicaland.

Investigations indicate that in June, Goba had taken the cattle to a grazing area but left them unsupervised.

Oliver allegedly took advantage of this lapse, drove the cattle to his own kraal and sold seven of them to buyers in nearby villages.

Among the buyers was Jona Tsabasvi of Nyagato Village who reportedly purchased two cows, two heifers, two bulls and an ox.

Another cow was sold to an unidentified buyer in Chapatarongo Village, Ruwangwe.

The spiritualist involved, Matthias Sithole is a self-proclaimed sangoma with a reputation that precedes him.

He has been at the centre of several community disputes across the country related to unpaid spiritual debts.

Police have launched a full investigation. No cattle have yet been recovered.

Authorities have since issued a public reminder to livestock owners to ensure their animals are properly monitored to prevent such incidents of theft.