Thursday, August 4, 2022
Courts
Obert Masaraure Finally Freed

Political activist, Obert Masaraure has been granted $ZWL 50 000 by the High Court after justice Rodgers Manyangadze ruled that the previous Judge, had misdirected himself in opposing bail on account that Masaraure is a flight risk

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader was seeking his release from remand prison on charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice. Masaraure had been in detention for 27 days.

He has been ordered to report  once every fortnight to Harare Central police CID law and order between 8am and 4pm

In a statement shortly after his release, ARTUZ said: “In our conscience, we maintain that freedom delayed is freedom denied. President Obert is not a criminal and therefore all charges laid against him should be dropped.”

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues.

