Obert Masaraure Finally Freed

Political activist, Obert Masaraure has been granted $ZWL 50 000 by the High Court after justice Rodgers Manyangadze ruled that the previous Judge, had misdirected himself in opposing bail on account that Masaraure is a flight risk
He has been ordered to report once every fortnight to Harare Central police CID law and order between 8am and 4pm
In a statement shortly after his release, ARTUZ said: “In our conscience, we maintain that freedom delayed is freedom denied. President Obert is not a criminal and therefore all charges laid against him should be dropped.”
