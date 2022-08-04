Chamisa Confident Of 2023 Landslide Victory As Zanu-PF Seeks To Silence CCC

Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa Thursday declared that his party is headed for a landslide victory in the 2023 elections while oozing confidence that he has the backing of the citizens.

Zimbabwe will go for a watershed election next year which will likely pit Chamisa and his archrival, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa’s new party, CCC, has been winning convincingly in the recently held by-elections, setting a nerve-wracking lead-up to the elections in which Zanu-PF has already claimed victory.

“2023 IS A LANDSLIDE WIN. We’re ahead of them. A CITIZENS VICTORY is a done deal. We’re the best deal for Zimbabwe. They’ve failed in all their bids to lure us into unwise, unseemly & untimely direct confrontation. The CITIZENS MOVEMENT is lit . We’re gliding and soaring,” said Chamisa in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader has been facing incessant calls to have structures and a constitution for his party if he is to have serious backing.

One-time sympathizer and former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has been on Chamisa’s neck alleging that he is not serious about his party are not well structured.

In recent weeks, Moyo suggested that political parties should be registered and that political parties without structures and constitutions should not be allowed to contest elections.

“I stand by my view that political parties in Zim should be registered and any with no constitution and no formal structures should not be allowed to contest an election for public office. It’s a no-brainer. I take no responsibility for what anyone does or does not do with my opinion!” said Moyo who has become a high critic of Chamisa.

Consequently, yesterday Zanu-PF suggested that CCC and other parties which are not registered must not be allowed to contest elections.

Moyo said it is childish for CCC and other parties to not have a constitution and structures in place.

“As a student of politics trained at the highest levels of learning in the US, and with my university teaching background and practical experience in politics, I would never advise any political leader or party to set up shop with no constitution and no structures. It is childish!” Moyo said.

