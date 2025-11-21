Old Mutual Calls for Stronger Female Leadership as Women in Finance Gather in Harare

Lilian Mbayiwa

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s leadership and financial inclusion with the company’s Head of Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Lillian Mbayiwa urging stronger representation of women across the financial sector.

She was speaking at the fourth edition of the New Faces New Voices (NFNV) Women in Leadership Series in Harare an event attended by Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Susellys Pérez Mesa, Nicaraguan Ambassador Her Excellency Nadeska Cuthbert, senior officials from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, and leaders from the medical profession.

Addressing delegates, Mbayiwa said this year’s theme “Rooted and Radiant: Celebrating the Whole Woman” recognises the depth, resilience and diversity of women beyond their professional titles.

“This theme reminds us that we are so much more than our job titles or achievements. We are whole, carrying dreams, emotions and responsibilities, and we do it all with strength, grace and purpose,” she said.

Mbayiwa highlighted Old Mutual’s longstanding efforts to promote gender equality including its partnership with New Faces New Voices, a pan-African network of women in finance operating under the Graça Machel Trust.

She said the collaboration has strengthened the company’s On the Money financial literacy programme which targets women in underserved communities and supports them in building financial confidence.

“While initiatives like On the Money empower women, it is equally important to cultivate spaces for leadership and influence within the finance sector,” she said.

Mbayiwa said the finance industry remains central to economic development making it vital for women to be visible, connected and influential within the field.

She pointed to the Women in Leadership Roundtables which Old Mutual hosts annually with NFNV as an important platform for networking, mentorship and visibility.

“These roundtables help build networks, foster learning, increase visibility, and amplify our voices and influence,” she said.

Reflecting on past discussions, she said previous years focused on boosting the number of women in leadership, improving access to financial resources and dismantling structural barriers.

This year, however, the conversation extended to celebrating women’s lived experiences both in and outside the workplace.

“Let’s celebrate not only our achievements but also the journeys, lessons, laughter and challenges that make us whole women who are rooted, radiant and unstoppable,” Mbayiwa said.