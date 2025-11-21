Ruwa 20 Zig Change Dispute Ends in Tragedy

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested two men in separate murder cases reported in Harare and Masvingo, both stemming from ordinary disputes that escalated into fatal violence.

Police in Harare confirmed the arrest of Luckman Kamangile (27) a Honda Fit driver accused of killing Amos Karumba (40) after a quarrel over ZiG 20 change.

The incident occurred on 19 November in the Walter Mukamba area of Ruwa.

According to police, Karumba had boarded Kamangile’s vehicle from George in Ruwa and paid a US$1 fare.

A disagreement reportedly broke out when the passenger demanded his change.

Kamangile allegedly assaulted him with open hands during the dispute.

Karumba later died in his sleep at home, succumbing to injuries sustained during the altercation.

In a separate case in Masvingo, police arrested Kainos Masekesa (32) after he allegedly attacked his wife, Trish Sithembile Masaiti (20), using fists, logs and a hoe at Mackyey Compound in Mkwasine.

The violent attack, which took place on 20 November, followed a domestic dispute reportedly centred on accusations of infidelity. Masaiti died as a result of the injuries.

Police urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully and seek mediation when conflicts arise, warning that seemingly minor disagreements can have devastating consequences.

“The ZRP continues to urge communities to value the sanctity of life and desist from resorting to violence,” the police said.