New Tech for VID and Police as Zim Ramps Up Road Safety Measures

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Transport Minister Felix Mhona says the government is accelerating efforts to modernise the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and overhaul road safety enforcement warning that outdated paper-based systems have contributed to corruption and Zimbabwe’s alarming rate of road accidents.

Speaking at the commissioning of new VID vehicles, brake-testing equipment and police breathalysers Mhona said digital transformation is now central to the Second Republic’s transport strategy.

“We are deliberately moving away from legacy, paper-based systems toward a centralised digital platform,” he said.

The new Integrated Transport Management Information System (ZIMTIS) will digitise vehicle registration, licensing and inspection data, providing what Mhona described as a clearer, more transparent record of compliance. He said the old processes created loopholes that enabled bribery, falsified inspection results and the certification of vehicles that were not roadworthy.

“By syncing real-time data with the national database, we are curbing fraud and making records secure and verifiable,” Mhona added.

The minister warned that the consequences of weak enforcement have been devastating noting that Zimbabwe loses an estimated US$406 million each year to road traffic accidents.

He said the newly introduced brake roller testers will help eliminate opportunities for manipulation during vehicle inspections.

“These machines provide data-driven, irrefutable evidence of a vehicle’s braking capability,” he said.

To strengthen policing on the roads, the government has also equipped the Zimbabwe Republic Police with breathalysers to enhance sobriety checks ahead of the festive season.

“This equipment discourages drunk driving before it even happens,” Mhona said.

He urged VID officers to uphold professionalism and integrity as the government invests in modern tools.

“With new tools comes immense responsibility. Use them with integrity and unwavering commitment,” he said.

Mhona stressed that the reforms form part of a wider plan to professionalise transport regulation, which includes new legislation on driver licensing, speed-limiting devices and the creation of a Road Accident Fund.

“We are raising inspection standards to international best practices,” he said.

With the festive season nearing, Mhona appealed to the public to prioritise safety.

“We cannot erase the past, but we can shape a safer future if we all play our part,” he said.