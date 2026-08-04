Old Mutual Set for VFEX Debut After Completing ZSE Migration

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Old Mutual has completed the transfer of its Zimbabwean secondary listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) after securing approval from regulators and the two exchanges.

Trading of the insurer’s shares on the VFEX is expected to begin on 12 August 2026, marking the completion of a process first announced by the company on 10 July 2026.

Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer Jurie Strydom described the move as a significant milestone for the company and its shareholders in Zimbabwe.

“The successful completion of this migration marks an important milestone for Old Mutual and our shareholders on our Zimbabwean share register. Throughout this process, our focus has been on achieving an orderly and transparent outcome for these shareholders,” Strydom said.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer Sam Matsekete said the company was grateful for the cooperation it received from government and other stakeholders during the migration process.

“The successful completion of our migration to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange is a significant milestone for Old Mutual. We appreciate the constructive engagement and support from the Government and all stakeholders who have contributed to this outcome,” Matsekete said.

The company said trading on the first day would differ from normal market operations, with the VFEX suspending its usual price movement limits to allow the opening share price to be determined entirely by market demand.

According to Old Mutual, the opening price will be established through bids and offers submitted by investors via the exchange’s trading system, without the standard trading bands that normally limit price movements.

Normal trading rules will resume from the second day with share prices allowed to move within 20 percent of the previous day’s closing price.

The migration is expected to strengthen Old Mutual’s presence on the United States dollar-denominated VFEX which was established to attract both local and international investment by offering incentives to listed companies and investors.