Minute Maid Hits the Road With Interactive Bus Tour

Minute Maid is taking its refreshed brand directly to Zimbabwean consumers with the launch of a nationwide mobile activation that promises interactive experiences, entertainment and product sampling as the beverage maker seeks to strengthen its connection with customers.

The initiative follows the successful rollout of the refreshed Minute Maid range and is designed to bring the brand beyond supermarket shelves and into communities across the country.

At the centre of the campaign is the Minute Maid Bus which will travel to selected locations offering consumers an opportunity to experience the brand through live entertainment, games, giveaways and tastings of the fruit juice’s familiar flavour packaged in a new look.

In a statement, the organisers said the activation is intended to create memorable experiences while celebrating the brand’s refreshed identity.

“Following the successful launch of the refreshed Minute Maid range, the brand is taking the experience beyond the shelves and directly to consumers through an exciting mobile activation that promises flavour, fun and unforgettable moments,” said the organisers in a statement

The tour will provide an engaging platform for families, friends and communities to interact with the brand in a lively environment.

“The Minute Maid Bus is getting ready to make stops across selected locations, bringing the vibrant world of Minute Maid to communities through interactive experiences, entertainment, exciting giveaways and, of course, the delicious taste of Zimbabwe’s favourite fruit juice.” read the statement

The activation also builds on the brand’s latest campaign, encouraging consumers to embrace its refreshed image while enjoying the same familiar taste.

“Whether you are wondering ‘How do you Pulp it?’ or you’re ready to experience the new look with the same great taste, the Minute Maid Bus is designed to bring people together and celebrate the little moments that make life more refreshing.” read the statement

While they are yet to reveal the full itinerary, the organisers said dates and venues for the roadshow will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Dates and locations will be announced soon, so stay tuned for more information on where the Minute Maid Bus will be stopping next.”

The company said it hopes consumers across Zimbabwe will join the activation as the brand embarks on its nationwide tour.

“We look forward to sharing the full activation schedule with you shortly and hope you will join us as Minute Maid takes the vibe on the road,” added the organisers.