People With Disabilities Demand USD Allowances

Government should provide social welfare funds in United States dollars as the Zimbabwean currency continues to lose value, people with disabilities have said.

By Kudzai Kugwa and Philis Chivheya

The local Zimbabwean dollar continues to lose value resulting in inflation which has rendered salaries paid in local currency valueless. Most businesses have also moved to sell their wares in United States dollars.

Linson Mambiyo (51) who is visually impaired said ZW$3000 paid to them after every three months under the social welfare scheme is close to nothing because of inflation.

” Things are now hard, we cannot afford basic commodities like sugar, surf, they are charged in US dollars by shop operators,” Mambiyo said.

He also said the money is not enough to even buy a packet of sugar as the prices skyrocketing daily.

People with disabilities have been hard hit by the economic failure in Zimbabwe to an extent that begging remains the only option to survive.

Nkosilati Matsanzi, who has a disability said on average he makes ZWL$2000 a day from vending, which amounts to nothing as he needs to pay rentals and feed his family.

“My rent is now US$20 per month and that is not easy to raise, since the exchange rate is now 1: ZWL$800 on the parallel market,” Matsanzi said.

He also said he is struggling to raise funds to buy special shoes that he needs to walk properly.

“I am in need of surgical boots since l cannot walk properly. I need US$180 to purchase the shoes,” he said.

Matsanzi appealed for support from well-wishers to start a vending business.

“I used to sell other people’s products and they would pay me between US$1 and US$2 a day but l need to run my own business,” he said.

Ferias Siyakambura who has a disability said there is a need for the government to provide them with food and clothes as their allowances are too paltry.

“I am in need of blankets and food,” he said, “I cannot even afford a plate of sadza which costs about ZWL$700 sometimes, I get ZWL$400 through begging from morning till late,” said Siyakambura who is visually impaired.

Sharai Makota, the chairperson of the Norton support Group for the Disabled (NSGD) chairperson said people with disabilities have been hit hard by inflation since they do not have a living wage.

“People with a disability are struggling to make ends meet. Employment is a challenge. They rely on begging and vending while some are breadwinners,” she said.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said government was constantly reviewing funds issued to people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to cushion them against inflation.

“Each time we realise that there has been an erosion, we ask for a review that should be done within the context of the budget that we will be operating on,” he said.

Mavima added that although the funds were issued in Zimbabwean dollars, there were plans to pay them in US dollars.

“Government just reviewed funds for people living with disabilities to about $60 which will be paid in Zimbabwean dollar on the current interbank rate,” Mavima said.

The latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) showed that the country’s consumer price inflation climbed to 256.9 percent in July, from 191.6 percent in the previous month.

The cost of living for an average family of six members has risen to ZW $140 874.

