Angel of Hope Foundation Partners Red Cross On First Aid Training

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation has partnered Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) to equip citizens with skills in advanced first aid.

In her address to the graduates, the First Lady spoke of how she aspired to be a nurse though it failed due to circumstances.

“When I was trained by the Red Cross, they asked me what I wanted to do. I said I wanted to be a nurse since the time I finished school but it failed because of circumstances but it remained in my mind. Today, gladly I am now able to save lives,” she said.

The First Lady said she asked ZRCS to take the program to the grassroots so that people can become aware of what happens around them.

“We asked the Red Cross to train the grassroots because they also need to be educated and be aware of what happens around them. The training they received is not for them to rush and serve outside the country, it is for them to work in their country and save lives because Zimbabwe needs those skills. We are also asking our hospitals; if can they also take these students,” the First Lady added.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society(ZRCS) secretary-general Elias Hwenga paid tribute to the First Lady for her empowerment initiatives.

“We want to congratulate the First Lady Mnangagwa whose vision we are witnessing the fruits today through this graduation. The First Lady actually enrolled and successfully completed a course in Basic Industrial First Aid and she requested for the same training to be cascaded at the grassroots so as to benefit the communities,” said Hwenga.

Modules covered include Basic Industrial First Aid, Advanced First Aid, and Basic Mining First Aid.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

