Police Arrest 11 in Major Drug Bust

Police have arrested 11 people suspected of being part of a drug trafficking syndicate after intercepting a vehicle carrying about 200 kilogrammes of cannabis, authorities say.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspects a group of men and women were apprehended while travelling from Beitbridge with the drugs concealed in packages designed to resemble blankets.

Officers also seized unregistered medicines found in the suspects’ possession during the operation.

Police said the drugs were discovered after officers intercepted the group as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking across the country.

Commissioner Nyathi said the packaging method was intended to evade detection during transportation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has busted a drug peddling syndicate comprising 11 suspects, including both men and women, who were arrested while allegedly trafficking approximately 200 kilogrammes of dagga and other illicit substances,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi said the arrests form part of a wider campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse,” Commissioner Nyathi said, warning that those involved in the illegal production, transportation and distribution of drugs would be arrested and brought before the courts.

Drug trafficking has become a growing concern in the country with law enforcement agencies regularly reporting seizures of cannabis and other illicit substances along key transport routes, particularly near border towns such as Beitbridge which links Zimbabwe and South Africa.