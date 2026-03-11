Transport Ministry Marks Women’s Day with Push for Equality in Leadership

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has marked this year’s International Women’s Day with a call for greater participation of women in leadership and technical roles within the sector.

The ministry held its 2026 commemorations in Harare, bringing together women from different departments across the country’s provinces.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary Joyce P. Makumbe said the day was an important moment to recognise women’s achievements and their contribution to society.

“It was an honour to gather and recognise a day set aside globally to celebrate and accelerate the advancement of women in all spheres of life,” she said.

Makumbe said the commemorations also provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in promoting women’s participation while acknowledging that some challenges still remain.

She noted that the transport and infrastructure sector had begun to see more women entering technical professions and assuming leadership positions.

“The ministry is committed to promoting gender mainstreaming across all policies, programmes and projects, while ensuring equal access to training, leadership development and career progression,” she said.

She added that creating a workplace free from discrimination and harassment remained a priority.

This year’s International Women’s Day is being held under the global theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”



