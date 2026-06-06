Police Arrest 530 in Nationwide Crackdown on Illegal Motorcycles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has arrested 530 people as part of an ongoing nationwide operation targeting unregistered motorcycles and violations of road traffic regulations.

In a statement, police said the operation was launched to address growing concerns over motorcyclists who are failing to comply with road safety requirements.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the campaign has resulted in hundreds of arrests across the country since it was intensified earlier this year.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that, as part of the ongoing nationwide operation dubbed, ‘Register Motor-Bikes and Wear Helmets,’ a total of 530 arrests have so far been made,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

According to the police, 447 of those arrested were operating unregistered or unplated motorcycles while 83 were apprehended for riding without protective helmets.

The operation follows a police warning issued on 14 January 2026 concerning the conduct of motorcyclists who were allegedly disregarding road traffic laws and regulations.

Commissioner Nyathi said police remained concerned that some riders continue to flout the law by operating unregistered motorcycles, failing to wear helmets and carrying excess passengers.

“The Police has noted with concern that some motor-cyclists continue to disregard road traffic laws by operating unregistered motor-cycles, failing to wear helmets, carrying excess passengers and engaging in reckless riding conduct,” he said.

The police warned that all motorcycle operators, passengers and other road users are required to comply with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act and other relevant regulations.

Commissioner Nyathi said the operation would continue nationwide with officers carrying out regular compliance checks and enforcement activities aimed at improving road safety.

“The public is advised that the current operation will continue across the country, with police officers conducting regular compliance checks and enforcement activities for the safety of Zimbabweans,” he said.

He added that offenders would face arrest regardless of their status.

“Those found violating road traffic regulations will be arrested without fear or favour,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Authorities have increasingly raised concerns over the use of unregistered motorcycles and unsafe riding practices which have been linked to accidents and threats to public safety.

The latest figures suggest that police are intensifying efforts to enforce compliance as part of broader measures to improve road safety standards across the country.