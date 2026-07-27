Prophet T Freddy releases ‘Kubata Kwashe’ featuring Psalmist Lamondy Dube

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet T Freddy has released a new song, Kubata Kwashe, featuring Psalmist Lamondy Dube.

The prophet showcases his lyrical ability on the track, complementing Dube’s musical style. The song praises God’s work in people’s lives and carries a message of hope for those facing difficult circumstances.

Part of the lyrics reads: “Dzakasvika nyasha kuno kwamaikanda mapfumo, vamwe vaikanda matombo. Ishe ndokundipa gombo; zvimwe hazvidi godo, kana kutsika zondo. Ini handichazi wepondo… Ishe vandisimudza nerudo.”

The song is already gaining attention on social media, where listeners have praised Prophet T Freddy’s ability to create memorable melodies.

He said music is an important part of the ministry’s outreach.

“Our mission is to spread the word of God to people through preaching, prophesying and music. I thank God that people have received that,” he said.

Prophet T Freddy added that God’s word should reach people through different platforms.

He has collaborated with several musicians in advancing the gospel through music. He is also known for his prophecies, songs and philanthropic work in various communities.

The prophet has constructed a state-of-the-art church at the corner of Highland and Mushayabande roads, which has been dubbed “Miami Haven” because of its appearance.