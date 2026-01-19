Prophet T Freddy’s Church Nears Completion Six Years After Demolition

Six years after his church building in Glenview was demolished by Harare City Council, Prophet T Freddy’s ministry is nearing completion of a new, state-of-the-art church, marking a significant milestone in the rebuilding of Goodness and Mercy Ministries.

The new church, located at the corner of Highglen and Mushayabande Road, is expected to accommodate more than 2 000 congregants and is scheduled to be officially opened in the first quarter of this year.

The demolition of the Glenview church in 2020 was a major setback for the popular cleric, who had invested heavily in the structure. At the time, Prophet T Freddy publicly expressed his pain through music, composing and recording the song “Ndiri Kurwadziwa,” which reflected the emotional toll of losing the church building.

Despite the loss, the prophet regrouped and secured a new site, where construction of the current church began. Speaking on the progress of the project, he said the focus was to create a conducive environment for worship.

“We decided to invest in the house of God so that people can worship in a dignified and peaceful environment. We went through a major setback years ago, but God has been faithful,” he said.

He acknowledged that the rebuilding process had not been easy, citing the high cost of materials and the scale of the project. “The plan consumes a lot of material, and it has not been easy, but we have managed to reach this stage,” he added.

Congregants have praised Prophet T Freddy for his determination, noting that he prioritised the construction of the church over personal luxuries.

“He chose to invest in the work of God rather than in expensive cars or convoys. From the beginning, his focus was to complete the church,” said a member of Goodness and Mercy Ministries.

Once completed, the new church will be among the modern worship facilities owned by local religious institutions, reflecting the continued growth of Goodness and Mercy Ministries despite past challenges