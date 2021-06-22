PSMI Sets Up A COVID-19 Stabilization And Treatment Centre

Premier Service Medical Investment (PSMI) has set up a COVID-19 Stabilization and Treatment Centre, as part of its initiative to complement government efforts in containing the devastating effects of the pandemic.

In a statement, PSMI said the centre will provide acute observation of those clients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in preparation for continued care at home once stabilized and in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

“As the 3rd wave looms upon Zimbabwe, having already ravaged other parts of the world such as Asia, America, Europe, including our neighbor, South Africa, the PSMI COVID-19 Stabilization and Treatment Centre will provide acute observation of those clients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID 19 in preparation for continued care at home once stabilized and in line with MOHCC and WHO guidelines as a haven for those who will be affected by the 3rd wave by addressing some areas of the unmatched COVID-19 management gap,” said PSMI.

The organisation said the COVID-19 treatment centre which will be open from 0800 hours to 1630 hours will be manned by registered nurses, nurse aides and medical doctors who will be on call to deal with complicated conditions.

“The facility is an 11-bedded clinic, manned by COVID case management trained and experienced full time Registered General Nurses, a Charge Nurse, Nurse Aides supported by the respective administrative staff. A pool of trained PSMI Medical Doctors are on call to manage complicated conditions. It is equipped with the necessary equipment and IPC process flows to adequately stabilize affected patients. In circumstances that require admission, such will be further referred to the various inpatient COVID 19 centers based on capacity and in order to address the specific patient requirements for full admission and is open from 0800 hours to 1630 hours although the operating hours are open to extension, should the need arise,” further reads the statement.

The COVID-19 treatment centre will be situated at 169 Fife Avenue, Harare.