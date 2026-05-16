A regional investment board has conditionally approved a $120 million proposal linked to Zimbabwean businessman Batsirai Matiza following a high-level engagement process that unfolded under tense circumstances in Central Africa.

The negotiations, initially scheduled to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with Matiza present, proceeded despite an unexpected change to his travel arrangements. Sources indicate that Matiza redirected his route to another country prior to the meeting, while his interests were formally represented by appointed proxy Abdul Amman during final deliberations.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of heightened security concerns after two fatalities were reported on the day of travel in connection with an alleged attempted robbery involving individuals believed to have been tracking movements associated with the delegation. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident.

Despite the developments, board members moved ahead with voting procedures the following day, ultimately granting conditional approval to the proposed allocation.

Individuals familiar with the agreement say the approved capital must be deployed predominantly within Zimbabwe’s mining, hospitality, and agricultural industries as part of broader economic development objectives tied to productivity, infrastructure growth, and foreign currency generation.

Investment analysts say the approval reflects growing confidence in Zimbabwe-focused private sector opportunities, particularly where structured capital deployment and long-term regional partnerships are concerned.

Observers also highlighted the performance history of Argus, which has established itself among investors as a dependable and profitable investment vehicle.

Market participants believe the firm’s track record has contributed significantly to investor confidence in Matiza-led investment strategies and expansion initiatives.

While neither Matiza nor Abdul Amman have publicly addressed the developments in detail, sources close to the negotiations suggest the transaction may represent the early stages of a wider regional investment rollout expected in the near future.