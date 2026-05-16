Churches Throw Weight Behind CAB3, Urge Parliament to Pass Bill

By Lemuel Chekai

The Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), representing a broad coalition of Apostolic, Pentecostal, Evangelical and indigenous Christian denominations, has thrown its full support behind the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No. 3) Bill, 2026, describing the proposed changes as necessary for national stability, development continuity and governance reform.

In a detailed submission presented to Parliament on Friday, the church body said the proposed constitutional amendments were lawful, democratic and aligned with Zimbabwe’s long-term development aspirations under Vision 2030.

The submission, signed by ZIICC patron Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi and chairman Rev Dr Andrew Wutawunashe, argued that Parliament has the constitutional authority to amend the Constitution and should be allowed to deliberate on the Bill without interference from external groups.

“We call upon Parliament to pass this Bill in the national interest,” the churches said in the submission.

The churches said Zimbabwe’s elected representatives derive their legislative authority directly from the people and are constitutionally mandated to amend the Constitution where necessary.

“Parliament’s exercise of that mandate is not and cannot be a threat to democracy — it is democracy itself,” the submission stated.

ZIICC said public consultations conducted by Parliament across the country had already fulfilled constitutional requirements for citizen participation, adding that no organisation or civic grouping had the power to veto Parliament’s legislative role.

The church organisation, which says it represents more than 8.7 million Zimbabweans, also backed proposals in the Bill extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years.

According to ZIICC, the longer governance cycle would provide government with enough time to implement major developmental programmes such as Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), both of which it said had previously been disrupted by political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The churches argued that Zimbabwe required policy continuity and stability to fully implement national projects and recover from external shocks.

“Vision 2030 is not a slogan to our congregants. It is a promise that must be kept,” the submission read.

ZIICC further linked the proposed seven-year term to biblical teachings on restoration and completion, saying the concept resonated with Christian principles of renewal and national rebuilding.

The churches also defended proposals to reform Zimbabwe’s electoral system, including the introduction of a parliamentary model for electing the President.

They argued that direct presidential elections had historically heightened political tensions and divided communities.

“Our communities have paid the price of electoral toxicity with their peace, their livelihoods, and their social cohesion,” the churches said.

ZIICC said electing the President through Parliament would reduce political conflict while preserving democratic accountability through elected representatives.

The churches additionally welcomed proposals to establish a dedicated Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission, saying the move would improve transparency and professionalism in constituency boundary delimitation.

On traditional leadership reforms, the church body endorsed the removal of constitutional restrictions limiting the political participation of chiefs and traditional leaders.

ZIICC said traditional leaders were custodians of community governance and should enjoy the same constitutional freedoms as other citizens.

“A traditional leader is a Zimbabwean citizen,” the submission stated, adding that chiefs play a critical role in maintaining peace, resolving disputes and supporting development at grassroots level.

The churches also supported provisions repealing the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission’s constitutional status, noting that the commission’s original constitutional mandate had already expired in 2023.

ZIICC said reconciliation should not be confined to a single commission but should instead become a broader national responsibility involving churches, traditional leaders and communities.

The organisation pledged to intensify reconciliation and healing programmes across the country in partnership with government and community structures.

In a cover letter accompanying the submission, Rev Dr Wutawunashe said the churches believed the Bill advanced “the constitutional order of Zimbabwe in a manner consistent with the values and aspirations of our people.”

The submission comes as debate around Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 continues to intensify, with supporters arguing the reforms will enhance governance efficiency and policy continuity, while critics have raised concerns over some of the proposed changes.