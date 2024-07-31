‘Restrictive Seed Laws Pose Threat To Biodiversity’

Smallholder farmers, the backbone of the nation’s agriculture, are rallying against restrictive seed laws and corporate control.

Leading this movement is PELUM Zimbabwe, an organization dedicated to promoting agroecology and sustainable farming practices.

While making a presentation at the ongoing Agroeconolgy Regional Conference in Harare, Collins Chirinda, PELUM Zimbabwe Communications Manage noted that restrictive seed laws favor commercial seed companies and undermine traditional seed systems, stripping smallholder farmers of their rights to save, exchange, and sell seeds,.

”This erosion of seed sovereignty poses significant threats to biodiversity, food security, and the autonomy of farmers.” he said

Zimbabwe’s Seed Act, often criticized for its stringent regulations, limits the use and trade of indigenous seeds. This not only impacts biodiversity but also exposes farming systems to vulnerabilities.

“Corporate control over seeds promotes monoculture and high-yield hybrid varieties, making our farming systems susceptible to climate shocks and diseases,” Chirinda explained. The reliance on a narrow range of crop varieties has left farmers particularly vulnerable to events like the El Niño-induced drought.

Economically, the dependence on commercial seeds and synthetic fertilizers is financially crippling for smallholder farmers. “The high costs associated with hybrid seed varieties and external inputs can be burdensome, pushing farmers into a cycle of economic dependence,” noted Chirinda.

PELUM Zimbabwe advocates for policies that foster self-reliance, allowing farmers to break free from this dependency.

A significant part of PELUM Zimbabwe’s mission is to promote open-source seeds and farmer-led breeding. Open-source seed systems empower farmers to freely use, share, and improve seeds without legal restrictions. “Initiatives like the Open Source Seed Initiative (OSSI) offer a model for creating protected commons for seed varieties, fostering innovation and collaboration,” Chirinda emphasized. These initiatives are crucial for preserving biodiversity and ensuring that seeds are adapted to local conditions.

Farmer-led breeding is another cornerstone of agroecology that PELUM Zimbabwe champions. By involving farmers in developing new seed varieties, these initiatives ensure that the seeds are well-suited to local conditions and needs. “This approach enhances the relevance and adoption of new seeds, ensuring they meet the unique challenges faced by our farmers,” Chirinda explained.

Policy advocacy and reform are essential to creating an enabling environment for agroecology. PELUM Zimbabwe is actively engaged in lobbying for amendments to restrictive seed laws and advocating for farmers’ rights. “We are pushing for the recognition of traditional knowledge and practices in national and regional seed policies,” Chirinda states. These efforts aim to secure the rights of farmers to save, use, exchange, and sell seeds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

