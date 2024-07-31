UAE Buyers Eye Zim’s Agricultural Potential in Upcoming Business Forum

ZimTrade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, is facilitating a significant business forum aimed at connecting local businesses with leading buyers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Scheduled for August 6-8, 2024, in Harare, the Zimbabwe-UAE Business Forum promises to open new avenues for economic growth and trade partnerships.

The event will bring together 14 high-profile buyers from the UAE, focusing on fresh fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee, and other processed foods.

This initiative underscores the strategic importance of the UAE as a major hub for international trade and its growing consumer preference for specialty products. Zimbabwean exporters are poised to benefit immensely from this forum, tapping into a market known for its affluence and diversity.

Zimbabwe’s tea and coffee industries are particularly set to gain from this engagement. The country’s reputation for exceptional quality and unique flavors in these sectors has been steadily rising.

This forum will provide local producers an invaluable opportunity to showcase their premium products, appealing to UAE buyers who value exquisite and sustainable beverages.

The interaction is expected to enhance understanding of consumer preferences, demand trends, and pricing dynamics in international markets, crucial for refining Zimbabwe’s export strategies.

The Forum will not be confined to the capital. UAE buyers will visit companies in Zimbabwe’s eastern region, exploring the potential for new market opportunities.

These visits aim to strengthen trade ties and open doors for Zimbabwean tea and coffee products across the Middle East and beyond. Furthermore, the Forum will spotlight various processed food products, enabling local exporters to present their finest produce and secure lucrative trade partnerships.

The strategic engagement aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader economic goals. By leveraging its rich agricultural resources, the country can highlight the natural goodness and quality of its products, capturing the interest of UAE buyers seeking unique and healthy food offerings.

This market potential, if fully realized, could significantly boost Zimbabwe’s horticultural exports, enhancing the country’s economic growth and positioning it prominently within the UAE’s thriving agricultural import landscape.

Beyond immediate trade deals, the Zimbabwe-UAE Business Forum will serve as a catalyst for enhancing the competitiveness of Zimbabwe’s export sector on a global scale.

It will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, exposing local businesses to international market trends and buyer preferences.

Insights gained will be instrumental in improving production processes, packaging standards, and product quality to align with international standards and regulations. This engagement is seen as a critical step towards the long-term sustainability and growth of Zimbabwe’s export industry.

Recent statistics underscore the importance of the UAE as Zimbabwe’s second-largest export market after South Africa. The UAE’s role as a strategic hub for trade, serving as a gateway to the broader Middle Eastern and North African regions, cannot be overstated.

While Zimbabwe has traditionally been known for its export of precious minerals, there is substantial room for expansion in other sectors, including horticultural products and processed foods. The strong performance of Zimbabwean exports to the UAE highlights the quality and global appeal of the nation’s products.

ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion organization, is a unique joint venture between the private sector and the Government of Zimbabwe. Formed in September 1991, ZimTrade works closely with industry experts and development cooperation partners to provide comprehensive support to Zimbabwean exporters, helping them navigate and succeed in the global market.

