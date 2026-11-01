Rwodzi Named Africa’s Unstoppable Minister of the Year

Zimbabwe’s Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi has been named Unstoppable African Minister of the Year 2026 at the inaugural Unstoppable African Awards held in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday.

The award, presented during the launch of The Africa Agenda Forum, followed a continent-wide and global public voting process.

Kenya’s Minister for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku was first runner-up, followed by Kenya’s Beatrice Askul and Uganda’s Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Winpeg Moyo, received the award on Rwodzi’s behalf, accompanied by Tourism Permanent Secretary Takaruza Munyanyiwa and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive George Manyaya.

In her acceptance speech, Rwodzi said the recognition reflected Zimbabwe’s efforts to position tourism as a key driver of economic growth, investment and employment.

She highlighted the country’s 13-cluster tourism development model, which seeks to diversify the sector beyond wildlife and nature-based attractions to include cultural heritage, religious, sports and gastronomy tourism.

Rwodzi also cited efforts to improve destination competitiveness through reduced tourism levies, electronic visas and e-gates.

The minister said Victoria Falls recorded more than 1.2 million travellers in 2025, representing a 7.8% increase.

The recognition adds to Rwodzi’s previous accolades, including being named Zimbabwe’s Overall Best Performing Cabinet Minister for 2025.