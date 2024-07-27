Safe Streets for All: How Gender Responsive Budgeting is the Key

The streets of Harare have become a runway of a different sort – one where women and girls tiptoe through the darkness, their heels a staccato of fear rather than fashion.

The solution might just lie in something as mundane as a spreadsheet. Yes, we’re talking about Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) — the unsung hero of urban planning that could transform our streets from dangerous to delightful.

Picture this: It’s 7 PM, and Jane, a hardworking single mother, is hurrying home from work. Her path is dimly lit, the shadows playing tricks on her as she nervously glances around. This isn’t a scene from a horror movie; it’s a daily reality for countless women in Harare.

The Local Authorities 2024 GRB Analysis report reveals that a paltry percentage of the budget is allocated to street lighting. While the city council boasts about their latest urban development projects, the lights remain off, quite literally, for many streets. Enhancing street lighting isn’t just about visibility; it’s about making women feel safe and secure.

Public transport is another battleground. Current budgets seem to prioritize road expansions and maintenance over the safety of the passengers, particularly women. Reports from NGOs and advocacy groups highlight harrowing tales of harassment and assault on public buses and kombis. Adjusting the budget to include better security measures, such as CCTV cameras and well-trained security personnel, could be a game-changer.

The crime statistics tell a grim story. Women are disproportionately affected by crimes in public spaces, with many incidents occurring during their commute. A reallocation of funds towards safer, more reliable public transport could ensure that every journey women take is free from fear.

Crime statistics from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are sobering. In 2022, 60% of reported street harassment cases occurred in poorly lit areas, with women being the predominant victims. These numbers are not just data points—they are lived experiences of fear and vulnerability that could be mitigated with thoughtful budget allocations.

Then there are the pedestrian walkways, or the lack thereof. Cracked pavements, poor lighting, and the occasional open sewer are obstacles that make walking a risky affair. Urban planning that prioritizes the safety and comfort of pedestrians, especially women, would not only reduce accidents but also encourage more people to walk, fostering a healthier, more vibrant city.

Government budget reports reveal a consistent neglect of gender-specific needs in urban planning. For instance, the 2023 budget allocated a mere 1% to gender-specific programming. The bulk? Swallowed by governance and administrative costs.

NGOs have been vocal about the need for a more gender-sensitive approach to budgeting. Their reports provide a wealth of data on the current urban safety issues and offer practical solutions. However, without the political will to act on these recommendations, their efforts remain largely symbolic.

Accountability is crucial. The call for a transparent review of budget allocations and expenditures is growing louder. Citizens are demanding to know how their money is being spent and why safety improvements for women seem perpetually on the back burner.

Gender Responsive Budgeting is not a silver bullet, but it’s a step in the right direction. It involves analyzing budget allocations through a gender lens and making adjustments to address the specific needs of women and girls. This approach can help ensure that urban planning and development projects are designed with everyone’s safety in mind.

The future of our streets depends on the decisions we make today. By embracing GRB, we can create a safer, more inclusive city for all.

So, next time you look at a city council budget report, remember that those numbers represent more than just money; they represent the potential for real, tangible change.

