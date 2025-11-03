Scotland FC’s Fairytale Title Triumph Sparks $250 000 Reward Pledge

Scotland FC have achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the same season they earned promotion to the country’s top-flight football becoming only the second club to do so after Black Rhinos achieved the milestone in 1984.

The Mabvuku-based side sealed the historic title in what has been hailed as one of the most extraordinary sporting stories in recent football history.

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo who has been a vocal supporter of the club led tributes praising the team’s spectacular rise and announcing a significant financial reward.

“This is nothing short of historic. From humble beginnings in Mabvuku to lifting the league title, you have defied all odds. Congratulations to the entire team and especially to the leader, Hon. Scott Sakupwanya the founder of Scotland FC,” Chivayo said.

Chivayo pledged US$250 000 to be handed to the team captain and manager for distribution among players, technical staff and coaches as a token of appreciation for the club’s league triumph.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to support the club going forward promising to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“I reaffirm my sponsorship pledge. Scotland FC will remain champions and become the envy of African football,” he said, joking that at the current pace the club might soon be signing world-class superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Scotland FC’s rapid ascent from community team to national champions has captured national attention with fans celebrating across Mabvuku and surrounding areas.

The club now turns its focus to continental football as expectations rise for them to compete among Africa’s elite next season.