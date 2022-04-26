Mbeu Takes Album Launch To South Africa

Afrofusion musician Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora is set to tour South Africa next month to promote his latest album, Manera, which features seasoned artists like Jah Prayzah and Jamaican reggae legend Glen Washington.

The album has been well received in local music markets, earning the Oliver Mtukudzi protege a national musical award.

“We are excited to have confirmed shows across various provinces in South Africa,” said Mbeu’s manager Eugene Museredza.

“Manera has been doing well on our digital platforms to the extent that we had been inundated with calls for us to do live performances across our borders.”

“So South Africa will be the first stop as we concretize other shows in the region and beyond,” he said.

Manera is Mbeu’s fourth studio album in a fast-growing career that has been spiced with hit collaborations that have expanded the fan base.

“Our philosophy is that you can’t quantify success and as such, we continue to invest in making ourselves better on both the artistic and business side of music.”

“Every artist is unique in their own way and whenever the opportunity presents itself we collaborate, something that we will consider during our stay in SA.”

Museredza said that the band always works on making every act a different experience and the band was working hard in rehearsal to ensure polished acts.

“We urge our fan base and music lovers in South Africa to come in their numbers for an exhilarating experience and a rare Mbeu treat and interaction,” he said.