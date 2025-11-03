Scott Has Landed in Style as Ndiraya Makes History

Tonderayi Ndiraya has carved his name into Zimbabwean football history becoming the first coach to win back-to-back Premier Soccer League titles with two different clubs.

After guiding Simba Bhora to their maiden championship in 2024 the tactician has now delivered Scottland FC’s first-ever league crown in their debut top-flight campaign.

Scottland sealed the 2025 title in emphatic fashion dismantling relegated Kwekwe United 5-1 to complete a fairytale season few had predicted.

The triumph, a defining moment not only for the club

The project, powered by businessman and club president Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya whose bold football investment has transformed the Mabvuku-based side is now being celebrated as a blueprint for modern club building in Zimbabwe.

Ndiraya praised Sakupwanya and club chairman Tonderai Sakupwanya for their unwavering support, discipline and strategic commitment.

“This success is a result of unity, proper planning and leadership. The president and chairman believed in this project when many didn’t. The players and technical team have given everything. We built a brotherhood,” Ndiraya said after the match.

The result marks yet another historic milestone in the Premier Soccer League.

Scottland’s achievement mirrors Black Rhinos’ legendary debut-season triumph 41 years ago confirming their place in domestic football folklore.

Captain Walter Musona also etched his name in the record books becoming one of the few players to win consecutive titles with different clubs and doing so as captain on both occasions.

Musona spearheaded Simba Bhora’s dramatic 2024 title run before leading Scottland with composure and ambition in 2025.

Scottland’s meteoric rise from league newcomers to champions signals a shift in the country’s football competitive order.

Where once the traditional giants dominated, fresh investment and tactical evolution are reshaping the landscape.

Sakupwanya who has long expressed a dream of elevating the team on the international stage now stands among the PSL’s most influential football figures.

The celebrations in Mabvuku and beyond reflect not only sporting success but a community inspired by ambition and delivery.

As the match ended at Ascot Stadium in Gweru Scottland fans chanted ‘Scott has landed’.