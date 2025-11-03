ZimRights Leader Elected Vice-President of Global Human Rights Body

A local senior human rights leader has been elected Vice-President of one of the world’s most influential rights organisations in a development hailed as a landmark moment for the country’s civic movement.

ZimRights has confirmed that its National Chairperson, Takesure Musiiwa was appointed Vice-President of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) during the organisation’s international congress in Bogotá, Colombia held from 28 to 31 October.

The appointment marks the first time a Zimbabwean has assumed such a senior role within FIDH which represents 192 human rights organisations across 117 countries.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Paris, FIDH campaigns for the protection and promotion of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights worldwide.

Its work ranges from legal assistance and advocacy to documentation of abuses and capacity-building within grassroots organisations.

In 2024, FIDH partnered with ZimRights to publish a landmark report on the state of civic space in Zimbabwe capturing the experiences of 67 civil society groups.

Musiiwa, speaking shortly after the announcement said he was humbled in service and committed to advancing the voices of marginalised communities globally.

“I stand humbled in service as I take up this important role. I commit to ensuring that FIDH remains responsive to its member organisations, amplifies the voices of the most marginalised, and defends civic space with courage and conviction,” he said.

ZimRights described the election as both a recognition of Zimbabwe’s long struggle for civic freedoms and an acknowledgement of the organisation’s growing international footprint.

The human rights watchdog recently launched a global Diaspora chapter aimed at advancing the rights of Zimbabweans abroad a move its National Director, Dzikamai Bere said reflects the organisation’s commitment to international solidarity.

“This new role within FIDH enables us to embody the principle of solidarity that our people abroad so desperately seek. Through FIDH, we have truly become global,” Bere said.

Musiiwa joins a diverse international leadership team that will steer the federation’s agenda over the coming years.

As Vice-President, he will help shape priorities, strategy and representation at international forums.

Human rights observers say the appointment underscores the growing relevance of African grassroots organisations in global rights debates and highlights Zimbabwe’s enduring civic resilience amid shrinking democratic space.

If approved, the role positions Zimbabwe at the centre of global human rights dialogue at a time when concerns over civic freedoms and political repression at home remain acute.